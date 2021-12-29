 Skip to main content
White joins MAC information technology department

White joins MAC information technology department

Andy White

 Submitted photo

Andy White has joined Mineral Area College as the new vice president of information technology and cybersecurity. He comes to the college from the Farmington R-7 School District where he served as the director of technology.

MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said the newly-formed vice president role will provide leadership and vision for technology at the college.

“We are excited to have Andy on board,” said Gilgour. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to MAC and we are fortunate to have him leading our IT department.”

White earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science from Southeast Missouri State University. He has over 20 years of technology experience, with nearly half being in education. While in the Farmington School District, he served on the Missouri Student Privacy Alliance Leadership team.

