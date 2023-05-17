Paxton Huffman, 10, and his dad, Jared have a blast during the 37th Annual Wiggle & Giggle Fishing Derby held May 6 at Hager Lake in Farmington. The event is sponsored each year by the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department.
This year's crowd was estimated to be over 200 by Parks and Recreation Director Doug Stotler. The event also featured hot dogs and prize giveaways.
