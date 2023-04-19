Farmington Parks and Recreation will host the 37th annual Wiggle Giggle Kids Fishing Derby, Saturday, May 6 at Hager Lake, located on Progress Drive in the Farmington Industrial Park.

"We hope you will join us and our sponsors for a fun day of outdoor activity, and help kids, from preschool to age 14, reel in fish and compete for prizes," said Parks and Recreation Director Doug Stotler. "Participants will be fishing from the shore and should bring their own rods, reels, and a lawn chair. Fishing licenses are not required for ages 14 and under, but all kids must be accompanied by an adult possessing a valid State of Missouri fishing license."

Registration for the free event starts at 7:15 a.m., with the shotgun beginning at 8:05 a.m., and fishing concluding at 11 a.m.

According to Stotler, Kiwanis members will be on hand grilling hot dogs, and lunch will be served immediately following the conclusion of the derby. Top derby participants will also be rewarded for their accomplishments.

"Prizes will be awarded to girls and boys in the categories of biggest fish, most fish, and the always popular, strangest catch of the day," he said. "One lucky boy and girl will go home at the end of the day with a brand-new bicycle, courtesy of CZ Boyer Funeral Homes."

Sponsors for the event include Kiwanis International, CZ Boyer & Son Funeral Homes, C-Barn, Steak ‘n Shake, Qdoba Mexican Grill, The Pasta House Company, Koppeis Heating and Cooling, Little Caesars Pizza, Harps Food Store, Catfish Kettle, Pepsi Cola, Flanigans Rebuilt Starters and Alternators, Jimmy Johns Sandwich Shop, First State Community Bank, Parkland Health Center and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

For more information on Farmington Parks and Recreation activities and events, phone 573-756-0900 or visit the department's Facebook page.