Will-O-Way residents bring complaint to city council

Bullis responded to Forsythe, saying, “Just a little common courtesy helps.”

Beavers' response

Since he had been mentioned by name in the statement, City Administrator Beavers asked the mayor for permission to respond to the accusations.

“So, some of this is correct,” Beavers said. “I told Mr. Lacy that in my opinion I thought his neighbors would not be happy with it because I know that that the homeowners there have a particular pride in their neighborhood. That I know. So, that is correct. There is an accusation contained in this statement that a city employee and I obviated a step because in similar situations they would have to consult with their neighbors. That is not true.

“Under no circumstance would we advise people to go talk to their neighbors about what they’re going to build. That is out of scope for us. In regard to [Former] Mayor Bullis’ circumstance in 2003, that is probably correct. I actually put a stop to any attempts to enforce restrictive covenants. The building department had been doing it. That was a couple of years after I came to work here. When I became aware of it, I told them the same thing that Mr. Reid said. We can’t enforce them. It’s not in our scope to enforce them.