Williams elected to serve as children's home trustee

Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS) in Farmington has announced the election of Bruce Williams, president and chief executive officer of US Tool Group, to serve on its board of trustees.

The PCHAS Farmington Service Center provides residential care for single-parent families and youth transitioning to adulthood as well as community-based care, such as youth outreach, in-home family preservation and counseling.

Williams became president and CEO of US Tool in January 1974 — 48 years ago. He is well-known in the Parkland as a respected leader and a positive force for growth and prosperity in the region.

US Tool Group provides tooling solutions, offering cutting tools, abrasives, measuring tools, power and hand tools, safety products, aircraft specialty products, and industrial vending machines. US Tool serves aerospace, defense, transportation, and manufacturing industries worldwide.

