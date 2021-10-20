Williams keeps Farmington's school buses running smoothly

All but one of the buses in the fleet are manufactured by the Blue Bird Corporation. Most of the buses carry 77 passengers, with a couple that hold 78. One is an early childhood bus that holds 64 passengers. The district has two full-time mechanics to keep the buses on the road, although they also act as substitute drivers when necessary. Williams said that the average cost of a bus with air conditioning is about $120,000, and a 78 passenger bus has a 35-foot, 7-inch body length from windshield to rear bumper.

“A couple of years ago, we did this on our own and we were the first in the state to do this," Williams said. "I talked to our Blue Bird sales representative about putting reverse lights on the back of the bus. I had seen it in a magazine that when you opened the door of the bus, there was a light shined out for early morning where a kid could see to walk up to the bus.

"In our district we do a lot of turnarounds. On all of our newer buses, if you put it in reverse, there are lights that go on that come out of the back bumpers, so my drivers can see to back up. My sales guy said he couldn’t believe that no one thought of it before. Some of our routes leave out of here by 5:45 a.m. You’re not getting any sunlight for a while.”

