Winners of Egg Day announced

This story originally appeared in the April 4, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Press closed their first Egg Day contest on Saturday of last week after a very successful drive during which rural subscribers were offered an opportunity of paying their subscriptions with eggs instead of cash. In addition, valuable cash and feed awards were offered to those bring in the largest eggs.

First place and an award of $10 went to Mrs. Walter Wiemer, of Route One. Second place and $7.50 went to George Moranville of Farmington. Third place and $5 went to O.M. Phillips of Farmington. Fourth place and $2.50 was won by A.L. Worley of Route Three. The three feed awards from the B.&H. Feed and Produce Company, Bollinger Feed and Produce Company and the Rosser Feed and Produce Company, went to Miss Effie Alexander of Route One City, Marvin Barron of Route One Knob Lick, and Henry J. Rost of Route Three. Cash prizes of one dollar each were paid to J.L. Waller of Route Four, W.J. Alexander of Route Two, Fred Cervinka of Route One, Lawrence Gillam of Leadwood, and J. Edwin Bennett of Route Two.

Hundreds of dozens of eggs were received at The Press office during the contest and it was a success from every standpoint. The offer will again be made next year, and it is expected to be even larger as interest grows. Although Egg Days are officially over until next year, The Press will continue receiving eggs for subscriptions, allowing full market price.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0