Winter Creativity was most evident in the quad-level igloo built in the front yard of the Barnard home at 201 Meadowbrook in Farmington. Michael and Lori Barnard built their tri-level igloo in two days using last Friday’s snow to add to the fourth level. Both were enjoying “snow days” off from school where Michael is a first-grader at Jefferson School and Lori is a fifth-grader at Jefferson.