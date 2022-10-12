Winter is coming, but there's still a lot of good fishing

Southeast Missouri offers great opportunities for many adventures. Most cities throughout the Mineral Area are having lots of different programs to get everyone outdoors, though a lot of them at the moment are generally focused on Halloween. if you pay attention to their Facebook pages and websites, they will be offering fun things for everyone to enjoy.

Soon the Missouri Department of Conservation will start the yearly winter trout program. When they do that, they will be stocking the city pond in Farmington. You will be able to catch and release trout until February first. This program has allowed MDC to provide opportunities for people throughout the state to have an opportunity to catch trout that normally would not. In February, it turns into a free-for-all to catch your limit of trout to keep and fry in your own home.

Last year they stocked many hundreds of trout in the pond as well as several fish over three pounds. The trout that weigh over three pounds are considered lunkers. Lunkers are considered trophies in anyone’s book. They give out patches at the trout parks for them, which are valued highly.

There is another tasty fish that a lot of folks are after through the fall and into the winter months. They are crappie. They are a hoot to catch and even better to eat. You can fish for them with super light tackle and catch them in hordes. They can be found throughout southeast Missouri in almost any body of water you see.

In the same ponds you catch trout in, you can also luck into a few nice crappie. Just a short drive from here is Fredericktown Lake, and it is downright stocked full of them. Then a little hop from there is Lake Wappapello, Clearwater Lake, Bismarck Lake, and even Taum Sauk Lake. All of which hold healthy populations of crappie. Just remember you must pay attention to the rules and regulations of each body of water. Some have length limits as well as creel limits different than the others.

I have spent time on a bunch of lakes in Missouri throughout my life and have found that Missouri has opportunities for you to catch all the fish you want if you put some effort into it. Just because it’s going to be cooler temperatures doesn’t mean the fish will quit biting. What happens this time of year is the fish put on the feed bag and start eating as much as they can to get themselves ready for the long winter ahead. At least, that is what nature tells them to do every year.

Everything and everywhere I know to look and read says that we are going to have a cold, wet winter. That means that this winter should help our summer water levels for next year. The game should be more active throughout fall, and the fish should feed more. I would be willing to bet this will be a fall and winter that sportsmen will never forget.