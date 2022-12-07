With donations down, 'Season of Hope' needs a boost

Donations are coming in very slowly for St. Francois County Community Partnership’s Season of Hope program. The program began (as Caring Communities) in 1999 to help meet the needs of children in St. Francois County at Christmas time.

Donations are coming in so slowly that Executive Director Bill Bunch is worried they will have to make big changes next year.

This year, he said they are committed to helping 1,113 children have a “Christmas they wouldn’t otherwise have.” The goal each year is to provide $75 to each child referred to Season of Hope. That would mean they need about $75,000 this year.

Bunch said they are at less than 50 percent of where they are normally at by this time. Last he looked, they had $37,000 raised for this year.

“I’m getting kind of concerned,” Bunch said Wednesday. “Some of the regular donors, we haven’t heard from.”

Last year, the program helped 1,135 children. But Bunch said donations were down last year, too.

“Last year, donations were also down from 2020,” he said. “It took most of the carryover from 2020 to meet the 2021 expenses for 1,135 kids served.”

He understands prices are up, the economy is a little slow and since COVID, more people are working from home, which has cut down on office competitions or contributions. Some of the every-year donors have cut back or raised less money in their annual fundraisers.

Staff and volunteers appreciate all the community members, including school groups, who step up to help these children in need.

“If things don’t pick up, we will have to make some big changes next year,” he said.

Bunch said one of the big fundraisers for Season of Hope is happening this weekend with the Hulsey Holiday Toy Drive.

“That’s always a big influx of funds,” he said.

As part of the toy drive, monetary donations and gift cards may be dropped off at RaeCole’s Coffee Bar at 322 West Main or Hulsey Properties, located at 337 West Main in Park Hills.

The toy drive culminates with the annual holiday party on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at The Ashlar, formerly All Occasions Hall, located at 316 West Main in Park Hills. Guests are encouraged to bring gift cards or cash to this event.

This event is a holiday dress-up event. Although formal attire is not required, many attendees enjoy dressing in their holiday best.

Cost for the holiday party is $50 per person and includes a catered meal provided by Andre’s of St. Louis. The evening’s menu consists of chicken marsala and top round beef, cavatelli con broccoli, garlic mashed potatoes, Italian salad, and freshly baked dinner rolls with butter. The meal also includes a special holiday drink from Slauterhouse Craft Parlour and ice cream from Scoops on Main.

Chris Hulsey said 100% of the money from the holiday party goes to Season of Hope. Tickets may be purchased at EventBrite by searching Hulsey Holiday Toy Drive. Donations for Season of Hope may also be made at this website.

Ways to give to Season of Hope

There’s no cut off for monetary donations this year. Bunch said next year, they will have to start raising money earlier in the year and may have to only commit to helping children they have sponsorships/funding for.

“We’ve left it up to chance so many years,” he said.

He said this year, they may have to use Partnership reserves to help cover the 1,113 children.

There are a variety of ways to donate to Season of Hope:

You can mail a check or stop by the office at 1101 Weber Road, Suite 202, Farmington, MO 63640. If the office is closed, you may drop it in the secure donation box mounted on the door. To reach the office, call 573-760-0212.

You can go to the website at sfccp.org where you can find a link to donate to Season of Hope via PayPal.

You may go to PayPal at donate at www.PayPal.Me/SeasonOfHopeSFCCP

If you choose to purchase gift cards, purchase those in $25 increments if at all possible but no amount is too small. To ease the process, they are asking for Walmart gift cards or Visa/Mastercard gift cards.

Walmart (ATF gift card) has an option online to purchase a card that can not be used for alcohol, tobacco, firearms or lottery tickets.

If the value of the card is not pre-printed on the card, write the amount on it with permanent marker to save staff time verifying the amount.

“Please keep in mind that all donations are tax-deductible and a donation verification letter will be sent to each donor,” staff said. “Also, any unspent funds from the 2022 Season of Hope will be carried over to the 2023 program. All Season of Hope donations are only used for the annual gift program.”

The fundraiser has been held since 1999. Referrals are taken from schools, Head Start, Children’s Services, and East Missouri Action Agency.