Withholds total more than $225 million

Greetings Friends of the 144th District! I know everyone is getting tired of the social isolation and is looking forward to getting back to life as we once knew it. Unfortunately, it looks like it may be awhile before we get back to that point.

Hopefully, we can start the gradual process of opening up the State in a safe way. We all need to remember in order to not go backwards we need to continue implementing safety measures and social isolating as much as possible.

More expenditure restrictions announced

In response to the continued decline in state revenues that have resulted from the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Mike Parson recently announced additional expenditure restrictions. This round of restrictions includes reduced funding for the General Assembly, as well as the Attorney General and nine state agencies. The expenditure restrictions are necessary to ensure the budget is balanced and the state has the necessary funds to continue its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.