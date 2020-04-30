Withholds total more than $225 million

Greetings Friends of the 144th District! I know everyone is getting tired of the social isolation and is looking forward to getting back to life as we once knew it. Unfortunately, it looks like it may be awhile before we get back to that point.
Hopefully, we can start the gradual process of opening up the State in a safe way. We all need to remember in order to not go backwards we need to continue implementing safety measures and social isolating as much as possible.
More expenditure restrictions announced
In response to the continued decline in state revenues that have resulted from the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Mike Parson recently announced additional expenditure restrictions. This round of restrictions includes reduced funding for the General Assembly, as well as the Attorney General and nine state agencies. The expenditure restrictions are necessary to ensure the budget is balanced and the state has the necessary funds to continue its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Parson said, “COVID-19 is unlike anything we have ever dealt with before, and like many families during this time, we are having to make adjustments and cut back on our state expenditures. These are not easy decisions, but this is the right thing to do to ensure our budget is balanced and that we are financially prepared to deal with the impacts of COVID-19 going forward.”
The General Assembly and the Office of the Attorney General worked with the governor to identify savings in their own budgets. The governor's restrictions also include reduced funding for several state departments including the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, Office of Administration, Department of Revenue, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Mental Health, Department of Health and Senior Services, Department of Social Services, and the Department of Economic Development, among others.
It was on April 1 that the governor announced his first round of budget restrictions totaling $180 million. The governor said his office will continue to advocate to the White House and Congressional Delegation for federal funding to help reduce the economic impact of COVID-19 in Missouri. The full list of the governor's restrictions is available at the following link: https://oa.mo.gov/budget-planning/budget-information/2020-budget-information
License reciprocity for military spouses (HBs 1511 & 1452)
This week the governor signed into law a piece of legislation meant to establish a system of reciprocity for military spouses that would recognize occupational licenses granted in other states.
The bill will cut the bureaucratic red tape for military spouses, who face considerable challenges when they move with their active duty partner. Due to state variance in licensing criteria such as education and training, spouses with occupational licenses struggle to practice their profession in states where they are not residents. Approximately 35 percent of military spouses work in a field that requires a license.
The bill that has been signed into law will remove the barriers that impede military spouse licensure and allow them to practice their occupation as long as they hold a valid current license issued by another state or territory of the United States. Specifically, the bill will allow permit military spouses to receive an equivalent license in Missouri providing that the requirements from their home state are substantially similar to, or more stringent than, Missouri’s requirements.
Passing this bill says to military spouses, we understand your dedication, your service and your sacrifice. We say we welcome you to Missouri and that, even if you’re stationed here only for a short time, we hope that you will call this home. We need to do more for our military families and this is one step in the right direction.
Upon signing the bill, Gov. Mike Parson said, “Military spouses face considerable challenges when they relocate with their active duty partner, and finding a job in their licensed profession should not be one of them. This legislation will now ease that burden and improve the quality of life for military families living and working in Missouri.”
Funding for essential health care services (HB 2456)
Before the legislature began its break in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, House members approved an important piece of legislation that will provide vital funding for the state’s Medicaid program. The Senate then gave the bill final approval two weeks ago and this week the governor signed it into law. The legislation will generate close to $1 billion in revenue for the state operating budget.
The bill will extend until 2021 the Ground Ambulance, Nursing Facility, Medicaid Managed Care Organization, Hospital, Pharmacy, and Intermediate Care Facility for the Intellectually Disabled Reimbursement Allowance taxes. These taxes are part of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) program that was first enacted into law in 1992. Under the program, hospitals and other medical providers provide funds to the state. Missouri’s Medicaid program then uses these funds to draw down matching federal dollars, and providers are reimbursed through appropriations from the federal funds.
This is critical to making sure that our most essential health care programs are funded into the future, and I am thankful to the General Assembly for prioritizing this piece of legislation.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!