Wolf Creek advancing on fire protection district bid

“What we’ve looked at is probably in the first 10 years, two and eventually three stations. If you take our area and draw a five mile radius, three will get 90% of it. Two will get 75% of it. The biggest bang for our buck would be the Libertyville area and the Coffman area.”

With better funding, Mabry says that they can also eventually update some of the equipment.

“Everybody’s got older stuff, we probably have some of the oldest equipment in the county,” he said. “We have good stuff, but we can’t buy new equipment. A lot of departments are getting new trucks, we can’t even consider that.”

Assistant Fire Chief Steve Young mentioned the cost of some of the equipment. “We’re spending around $3,000 or more on just a set of gear for somebody. That’s not including a $6,000 airpack you are putting on them.”

Eventually, Mabry said that the department looks at getting a paid daytime crew to staff the stations, also helping reduce response time.

“Manpower is not only getting harder for us, but for almost every single volunteer department in the country,” he said. “If you can reimburse them, we can’t afford to do that. We are worried about firefighter recruitment and retention.”