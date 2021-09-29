Wolf Creek Fire to hold open house, seeking firefighters

The promotional material goes on to say, "The Wolf Creek Fire Protection District is seeking applications to build an applicant list for volunteer firefighters for our current station one, as well as our future stations in the Coffman area and Libertyville/Knob Lick/Womack area. We offer in-house recruitment training monthly to prepare our probationary firefighters for a rewarding life of being a volunteer firefighter.

"Many of our volunteers who obtained their training through our district have gone on to become full-time career firefighters, EMT's and paramedics. As a firefighter and emergency medical responder, the lives and property of those living in and traveling through our district rely on you. The training that you will receive as a probationary firefighter and rookie firefighter will help you develop valuable skills and knowledge to be successful in your role with the district.

"Our training program — as well as being a volunteer firefighter with our district — requires drive, commitment and dedication consisting of two training sessions and one meeting per month. Your probationary period will last a minimum of three months with a rookie period continuing the rest of your first year. Evaluations will be conducted with you, the training officer and the chief officers at the 90-day period, sixth month period and end of your rookie year."

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter with the Wolf Creek Fire District is encouraged to go to its website at www.Wolfcreekfire.com or visit the fire district's Facebook page.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

