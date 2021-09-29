Wolf Creek Fire to hold open house, seeking firefighters

In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9, the Wolf Creek Fire Protection District will be hosting an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
The station is located at 1151 Old Jackson Road, off Highway 32, on the east side of Farmington.
The open house will feature station tours, firefighter skill demonstrations, free hot dogs soda and chips, and prizes for all younger kids. There will also be free smoke detectors available at the event.
Wolf Creek is also accepting applications for volunteer firefighters to join their team. Tom Robinson, a volunteer firefighter with the district, says the fire district is suffering from a shortage of volunteers.
“Sometimes, especially during the day, we may not have any or enough staff while they are at work,” he said. “When you have to call in Farmington, Desloge, Leadington or other departments, it takes resources away from them when they may need it and adds to the response time.”
Robinson said that nationwide, seven out of 10 firefighters and emergency responders are volunteers. Wolf Creek has started a recruitment campaign that starts out by asking, "Do you want to be part of a nationwide tradition? Would you like to experience the excitement of responding to calls and helping your community? Do you like the feeling of brotherhood and a family atmosphere?
The promotional material goes on to say, "The Wolf Creek Fire Protection District is seeking applications to build an applicant list for volunteer firefighters for our current station one, as well as our future stations in the Coffman area and Libertyville/Knob Lick/Womack area. We offer in-house recruitment training monthly to prepare our probationary firefighters for a rewarding life of being a volunteer firefighter.
"Many of our volunteers who obtained their training through our district have gone on to become full-time career firefighters, EMT's and paramedics. As a firefighter and emergency medical responder, the lives and property of those living in and traveling through our district rely on you. The training that you will receive as a probationary firefighter and rookie firefighter will help you develop valuable skills and knowledge to be successful in your role with the district.
"Our training program — as well as being a volunteer firefighter with our district — requires drive, commitment and dedication consisting of two training sessions and one meeting per month. Your probationary period will last a minimum of three months with a rookie period continuing the rest of your first year. Evaluations will be conducted with you, the training officer and the chief officers at the 90-day period, sixth month period and end of your rookie year."
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter with the Wolf Creek Fire District is encouraged to go to its website at www.Wolfcreekfire.com or visit the fire district's Facebook page.
