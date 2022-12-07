 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wolf Creek FPA donates check to buy gift cards for volunteers

Wolf Creek FPA donates check to buy gift cards for volunteers

Charles Giessing, president of the Wolf Creek Fire Protection Association, left, presents Wolf Creek Fire Protection District Fire Chief Bart Mabry with a check for the purpose of buying gift cards for his volunteer firefighters to be handed out at the annual Christmas party. Also pictured are Assistant Chief Steve Young, association Secretary/Treasurer Phil Yeager and members Mike Hopkins and Bob Gonz. Not pictured is association Vice President Colin Rogers.

 Kevin Jenkins

The Wolf Creek Fire Protection Association was reorganized to be a source of support for the morale and welfare of the volunteers of the Wolf Creek Fire District by providing funds for various projects.

Volunteers are not full-time paid firemen; they donate their time to the district to assist the citizens during times of emergencies.

"We can't say enough about what the volunteers do for this department or any of the other volunteer fire departments in the county," said association President Charles Giessing. "It is important that they receive the support they need for spending time away from their families to assist others."

On Dec. 1, the association presented a check to Fire Chief Bart Mabry to be used to purchase gift cards to be given out at the department's annual Christmas party as a small token of its thanks for all they do. 

Individuals or corporations interested in donating to support the volunteers in the county are encouraged to reach out to President Giessing at P.O. Box 746, Farmington, MO 63640, or cgiessing62@gmail.com. The Wolf Creek Fire Protection Association is an IRS tax-exempt organization.

