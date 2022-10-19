Wolf Creek FPD to host 'Cruise In' at Discount Tire

The Wolf Creek Fire Protection District is hosting a Cruise In from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at the new Discount Tire store on Valley Creek Drive in Farmington.

This is free and open to the public.

According to Wolf Creek Fire, the purpose of the "Cruise In" is to increase awareness of the need for volunteer firefighters. Seven out of 10 firefighters and emergency responders are volunteers. In St. Francois County, only Farmington has a paid fire department. All other areas of the county are covered by volunteer departments. These dedicated volunteers respond to fires, auto accidents, medical emergencies and a variety of rescue calls.

The "Cruise In" is open to all show cars, hot rods, rat rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, trucks, and any other unique vehicle you want to drive in and show off. Wolf Creek Fire apparatus will also be on display. There will be raffles, hot dogs, and sodas for "Cruise In" participants. Dash plaques will be given to the first 40 participants.

Firefighters will be on hand to answer questions about the rewards of being a firefighter. Applications to be a firefighter will also be available. Food trucks will be on site for viewers. Free stuff will be available for the kids as well as photo ops in front of the fire apparatus.