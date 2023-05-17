Cadet William Wolk of Farmington High School is presented the AMVETS ROTC Recognition Award by Tony Carroll, ROTC Liaison Officer for American Veterans (AMVETS) Department of Missouri.
The AMVETS organization gives the award to cadets who exhibit "diligence in the discharge of duties and the willingness to serve both God and country for the mutual benefit of all."
