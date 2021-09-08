Woman wins Branson trip in L.I.F.E. Center raffle

The L.I.F.E. Center for Independent Living recently wrapped up the latest round of its "Ramp It Up for L.I.F.E." campaign with the selection of a Summertime Christmas Raffle winner.

"Ramp It Up for L.I.F.E." is an effort by the center to generate funds for supplies needed to build mobility ramps for disabled and/or elderly community members.

"During our Aug. 20th Summer Movie Night showing of the film "Aquaman," the staff drew a random name from the raffle entries and pulled out a winner — Deborah "Debby" Robinson of Farmington," said Randy Windsor, L.I.F.E. Inc. marketing director. "Entries to win were sold by L.I.F.E. over the past two months, including during the Bismarck Freedom Fest. That's where our lucky winner bought tickets.

"Deborah and up to four additional guests will have accommodations for two nights at the Carriage House Inn in Branson as well as five one-day passes to Silver Dollar City that can be reserved anytime during the months of November or December. This raffle generated a total of $1,310 for the L.I.F.E. Center's housing modifications funds."

According to Windsor, the L.I.F.E. Center will continue showing free outdoor movies through the month of October on a big screen setup on the center's lower parking lot at 725 E. Karsch Blvd.