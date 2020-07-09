Women’s Connection meeting July 14

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Women’s Connection will meet from 9:15-11 a.m. July 14 in the upper level room of Farmington Presbyterian Church on Columbia and Casey Streets. A guide will be available to show visitors the way.

The meeting will feature songs and music by Mark Phillips, associate pastor of children’s ministries at First Baptist Church in Farmington, along with his son, Griffin, who is his and wife Diana's only child.

Phillips joined the staff of First Baptist Church in October 2019. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Central Methodist University and a Specialist’s Degree in Education Administration from Southeast Missouri State University. Phillips and his wife, Diana, have one son, Griffin.

Phillips has spent 25 years in elementary and middle school education, and has worked for many years in all aspects of the church setting, having grown up a "preacher’s kid." Now retired from public education, in his spare time he enjoys singing and music, traveling, spending time with his family and following his son to all his music and sports activities.

Guest speaker will be Ruth Catlett of Springfield, Illinois, where she was born, graduated from high school, married and had a family before moving to San Diego, California, in 1960. After 44 years, she sold her retirement home and moved back to Illinois.