Greg Robinson, senior pastor at the First Baptist Church in Farmington, will be the special musical feature at this month's Women's Connection meeting and brunch taking place from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Farmington Presbyterian Church Tea Room, located on Columbia at the Casey Street entrance.

Robinson has been a pastor for over 15 years, serving at several churches in Texas before moving to Missouri in 2018. He has a strong musical background, having sung with various musical groups since childhood. He also plays guitar and piano.

The pastor's bachelor of music degree, with a focus on vocal performance, was earned at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. He has been featured soloist in many stage productions and often sings at his church. In honor of Valentine's Day, Robinson will perform several love songs.

Do you remember where you were 32 years ago at 5:04 in the afternoon?

This month's guest speaker, Elaine Vatalaro, will never forget that moment because of the Loma Prieta Earthquake that occurred at that time on Oct. 17, 1989, in the state of California.

Have you ever felt like the earth gave way beneath you — maybe not literally but emotionally? Or maybe BOTH literally and emotionally?

Vatalaro will share her experience during, as well as days after, the earthquake and the impact it had on her. As a new believer in Christ, her newfound faith was challenged, tested and strengthened by God’s love. She will share about it in her message, “The Earth Quaked and I Baked.”

She and her husband, Joe, now live in Bella Vista, Arkansas. They have three married adult children and five grandchildren they enjoy seeing as they travel from the East Coast to the West Coast.

To make your reservations/cancellations for this very special Valentine Brunch, call Barb at 747-3854 or Mary at 358-1274.

