Women's Connection brunch to feature Dement, Harris

“There is something special and unique about bringing all the arts together for someone to experience, learn and create,” she said. “Until now, there has never been a facility or program in our area that has the ability to encompass all the arts for all ages.”

She added that she is “honored to be a part of this amazing team” and invites women to come to the luncheon to learn the importance of finding their passion, along with how the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy affects them and their community.

Also at this month’s luncheon, Connie Harris of Ward, Arkansas, will speak on the topic, “Seasons of Life,” in which she will address the many seasons and storms through which God takes us. As a mother of five children — as well as an author and motivational speaker — Harris will share how she came to trust God with the pain she harbored from childhood abuse. She believes everyone can find God through the seasons of their life if they will only trust him.

Reservations are required for the $10 brunch and program, as is a notice of cancellation from anyone who made a reservation, but now can’t attend. To make or cancel a reservation, call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0