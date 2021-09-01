'Women's Connection' to feature cowboy poetry

The Women’s Connection Brunch will be held from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the Fellowship Hall of the Farmington Presbyterian Church, located at the junction of Columbia and Cayce Streets.

Chuck Sitzes of Farmington is this month's special feature. He will entertain those attending the brunch with cowboy poetry. Even though Sitzes is not and has never been a cowboy, he was influenced by "Git," a cowboy poet he heard and connected with. Sitzes admires the cowboy philosophy and lifestyle and started memorizing poems — especially humorous ones — that folks have asked him to share at gatherings.

Sitzes grew up in Farmington and enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 19. During the 22 years he served he lived all over the world until retiring here with his wife and two daughters. Sitzes said that the most important thing that happened to him during his time in the service was learning that there is a God. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior, which changed his life significantly.

Harriet Ford of Saddlebrook, Missouri, a member of Faith Writers and three-time first place award-winning author in both regional and national categories, will be the guest speaker at this month's brunch.