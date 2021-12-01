Women's Connection to feature 'Melody of the Season'

The Women’s Connection Brunch will be held 9:15-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the Farmington Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, located at the junction of Columbia and Cayce streets.

Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Music Director Amanda Dement and her husband, Naman, who serves as music director at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Farmington, will provide music for the brunch. Together, they will bring great holiday music with “Melody of the Season” and most importantly, a Christ-centered approach.

Ms. Dement shared that the fine arts academy currently has 24 classes and three large ensembles to choose from in music and theater.

"With the tremendous community response it has received since opening in August, the academy now has more than 140 students for group classes and private instruction," she said. "We strive to provide quality education for all ages and abilities with more than 20 instructors on our staff, most of whom have a college degree in music and/or decades of teaching experience."

The scheduled guest speaker for the day was Harriet Ford, but she had to cancel due to a serious illness in her family.

Kathleen Furlong, a Farmington resident who has spoken at Women's Connection for Stonecroft Ministries many years ago when the meetings were held at the Elks Lodge and The Plank Road Inn, will speak in Ms. Ford's absence. Ms. Furlong has the unique perspective of having known and worked directly with a number of the ministry’s founders.

She and her husband, Dan, moved to town more than 20 years ago from Jacksonville, Illinois. She also plans to share the unique part Farmington has played in her life and those of her family since they moved here.

Make your $10. brunch reservations or cancellations — which are required now because the brunch is catered — by calling Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0