'Women's Connection' to feature music of Kiki Wow

"Ladies of the Parkland are invited to attend the Tuesday, Nov. 9 brunch from 9:15-11 a.m. at the Farmington Presbyterian Church fellowship hall at the junciton of Columbia and Cayce streets.
Attendees will be entertained by singer Kiki Wow of Farmington who moved here when her husband, recording engineer and drummer Greg Edenfield, had to evacuate their California home a year ago and decided to buy a house in mid-America.
Kiki Wow made a name for herself not just by writing memorable songs, but also by spotlighting other performers on her musical journey from Ohio to California at 20 years of age. Being the ninth out of 12 kids, Kiki learned at an early age that life wasn't just about her — it was about everyone and what they have to share. She started playing guitar at the age of 17. When her dad suddenly passed away, she wrote a song called "Memories to Keep" that was so well-received that it started Kiki on her musical path.
She played guitar and base for bands in her youth. After moving from Los Angeles to the city of Carmel, California, Kiki produced hundreds of concerts, special events and festivals, as well as booked weekly music at coffeehouses, restaurants, etc.
She learned the music business while in Los Angeles by working in corporate entertainment for Neil Young's attorney, then several years with Dick Clark and Warner Brothers. For six years Kiki hosted a live music webcast in North Hollywood, and was a programmer/DJ on radio promoting original music for several years.
Her talented band, Fields of Eden, plays favorite classic rock hits along with country favorites at local wineries, weddings and private parties. Kiki and her talented husband record hundreds of original songs about life that soothe the soul and resonate with the listener.
Kiki's musical performance will be followed by guest speaker Julie Wikoff, who has a heart to reach the broken and make a difference in all the lives she touches. She has six adult children and six grandchildren. Three of her sons are currently in the military serving in the Army and the Marines.
After being born and raised in the Appalachian Mountains of Pennsylvania, she moved to Missouri 25 years ago as a mission developer. In college she pursued her love for music and theatre, but then married right out of college and had her children soon after.
Currently she is vice president of operations and marketing at ALlGN Financial, a consulting firm that focuses on providing solutions for business and life. She is also an executive assistant to the vice president of an insurance firm and manages financial clients for Integrity Investors. Recently she started a side business that focuses on health and wellness helping people focus on nutrition and wellbeing.
Julie is passionate about her ministry, "This Is Her Purpose." Women are encouraged to hear her share some of her journey and encourage listeners to "leave the light on" and find out how to join her on the journey via her blog or on Facebook.