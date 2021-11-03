'Women's Connection' to feature music of Kiki Wow

Her talented band, Fields of Eden, plays favorite classic rock hits along with country favorites at local wineries, weddings and private parties. Kiki and her talented husband record hundreds of original songs about life that soothe the soul and resonate with the listener.

Kiki's musical performance will be followed by guest speaker Julie Wikoff, who has a heart to reach the broken and make a difference in all the lives she touches. She has six adult children and six grandchildren. Three of her sons are currently in the military serving in the Army and the Marines.

After being born and raised in the Appalachian Mountains of Pennsylvania, she moved to Missouri 25 years ago as a mission developer. In college she pursued her love for music and theatre, but then married right out of college and had her children soon after.

Currently she is vice president of operations and marketing at ALlGN Financial, a consulting firm that focuses on providing solutions for business and life. She is also an executive assistant to the vice president of an insurance firm and manages financial clients for Integrity Investors. Recently she started a side business that focuses on health and wellness helping people focus on nutrition and wellbeing.