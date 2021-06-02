Women's Connection to feature speakers Johnson, Dennis

Tonya Johnson, development officer for Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHS) of Farmington since August of 2019, will be making a presentation at this month's Women’s Connection Brunch taking place from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, in Farmington Presbyterian Church's fellowship hall, located at Columbia and Cayce Streets.

Johnson, was originally scheduled to give her presentation at the February meeting, but the event was canceled due to bad weather.

She has called Farmington and southeast Missouri region home for many years, but describes herself as "first and foremost a follower of Christ, who cleverly disguises herself as a mom, a widow, an encourager, a survivor, a friend, a sister, a drag racer, volunteer and businesswoman."

With faithful support from individuals, churches and foundations, PCHAS serves nearly 5,000 children and families across three states — Missouri, Texas and Louisiana — every year. As stewards of this trust and support, they follow three tenets of excellence to ensure families achieve self-sufficiency, and that children in need are placed into loving, safe and permanent homes in the community.

Guest speaker Charlene Dennis of Florissant will also be speaking at the brunch.