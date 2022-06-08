Women's Connection to feature 'Your Story in Snapshots'

The June’s Women Connection Brunch will be held from 9:15-11 a.m., June 14, in the fellowship hall of the Farmington Presbyterian Church, located at the junction of Columbia and Cayce Streets.

Cost for the brunch is $10. Reservations and/or cancellations are required by June 10. Call 573-747-3854 or 573-358-1274.

In this month's special feature, “Mini Memoir: Write Your Story for the Ones You Love,” author Karen Sargent of Belleview, Missouri, will share how our life is not one big story, but instead a collection of smaller ones — funny and sad, inspirational and unbelievable. Stories about love and loss, right choices and wrong, overcoming and giving up — and tales about the good old days.

If you have ever thought about writing down your stories, Sargent will share tips on turning your life episodes into gifts for your family and friends to treasure.

Her book, “Waiting for Butterflies,” was named book of the year by the Independent Authors Network and received a Foreword Reviews gold award in 2017. Sargent writes for Guidepost Magazine and books, and is also a Chicken Soup for the Soul contributor. When not writing, she leads book launches or Christian authors and teaches writing workshops.

Guest speaker Dorothy Nigro and her husband Alex moved from Kansas City to Bella Vista, Arkansas. They are the parents of two grown children — a son and daughter — and grandparents to four grandchildren.

Nigro has many hobbies, including various crafts, flower arranging and playing golf. Her claim to fame in golf — two holes in one!

She and her husband enjoy cooking and entertaining. Authentic Italian cooking is their specialty using recipes handed down through generations of Alex’s big Italian family.

In her testimony, “That’s My Story and I’m Sticking To It,” Nigro shares how each one of us has a story and that every story is important.

Having served in various capacities with Stonecroft for many years, Nigro currently serves as the regional speaker trainer for Arkansas, and has met many interesting people who have enriched her life and that of her family members. Nigro emphasizes how the outcome of each of our stories will change when we have a relationship with Christ.

