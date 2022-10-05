Women's Connection to learn about 'Holiday Happenings'

The October Women’s Connection Brunch will be held from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Fellowship Hall of the Farmington Presbyterian Church, located at the junction of Columbia and Cayce streets.

Candy Hente, executive director of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce — originally advertised as the Women's Connection special feature for August — was rescheduled to October. A Texas native, she has made her home in Farmington for the last 15 years. After being with the chamber for five years, she was made executive director two years ago.

Because the chamber can make such an impact on the community, her work gives her great joy, which is exhibited in her great passion and energy. Hente will share a little about what the chamber does and how it works, but will focus on the exciting events planned for the upcoming holiday season.

Guest speaker, author Karen Blankenship, has been involved in education for 35 years, both nationally and internationally. An advocate for citizens involvement, she has served as a volunteer and an elected city official.

Married 43 years, Karen and her husband, Dan, have three children and four grandchildren. They co-founded a ministry called Philemon International that provides hospitality for missionaries in their 125-year old Victorian home.

Currently Karen serves as director of operations for a mission organization — The Sending Project, is a Stonecroft regional speaker trainer, served in many other capacities, and authored 3 books.

Karen will speak about “Making the Moments Count” in her talk “Remember The Journey.”

Someone once said, “We do not remember days, we remember moments.” How do you remember your moments? The way you live today could be determined by the way you remember yesterday. God challenged His people to pile up stones to remember the milestones on their journey. Come learn how you can pile up your own stones to help help you remember yesterday and live today to the fullest.

Call 573-747-3854 or 573-518-4647 for required reservations/cancellations by Friday, Oct. 7 for the $10 brunch catered by Coljac Artisan Cafe.