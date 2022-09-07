Women's Connection to learn about 'Joy Box Project' Sept. 13

The Women’s Connection Brunch, will be taking place from 9:15 to 11 a.m. Sept. 13 in Farmington Presbyterian Church's fellowship hall, located at Columbia and Cayce streets. Reservations for the $10 Brunch are required by Sept. 9th by calling 573-747-3854 or 573-358-1274.

In her special feature, Carla Wilson, owner of Minuteman Press for 31 years, created The Joy Box Project. She was inspired by a goal to share joy and positive vibes with the world. Each month she hopes to encourage subscribers to not only live out joy in their lives, but to share it with others. Her presentation will include the recent monthly themes that included joy, kindness and encouragement and September’s theme, “Be the Light,” as part of her subscription box and monthly T-shirt club.

Author and Stonecroft speaker, BJ Tassin from Bella Vista, Arkansas, will share about “UsedToBe’s,” her small restoration and repurposing business that she started as a hobby. Tassin came up with the name because she would take old discarded, broken things that used to be used for one thing, recreate them into beautiful pieces having a whole new use, and making them more special and desirable.

In her presentation, Tassin uses some of her artwork in telling her story.

“We all used-to-be one way or another, yet with each season of life, we eventually find ourselves in need of being repurposed," she said. "Changes bring on new and useful roles and we sometimes need a little help in discovering what that looks like."

UsedToBe is a “has-been” business. For the last six years, Tassin has focused on her inspirational speaking and career as the author of BONA-FIDE, a wholesome Ozark tale and its musically infused audiobook, with original songs written for it by various Ozark artists.