When a nonprofit agency refers to “in kind” gifts, it may mean coats or canned goods. The Farmington Service Center, though, runs after-school activities for children as well as residential programs for young families and young adults. Its budget tries cover a wide range of consumable products.

Fortunately, Convoy of Hope supports the Farmington Service Center with donations that help stock its supply closets. Marshall James is involved with both organizations and recently dropped off cases of dishwashing detergent and disinfectant wipes. He also delivered diaper wipes, pouches of baby food, two student desks and various other items. Jessica Howard works in the Transitional Living and Single Parent Family programs.

The Farmington Service Center is a program of Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services. A spokesperson said that financial contributions make it possible to buy supplies in bulk and that gifts in kind are best discussed beforehand, as these were. She recommends contacting the agency at 800-888-1904 to arrange gifts that are most effective.