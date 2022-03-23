 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOODS NAMED MARCH'S HEARTLAND HERO

Mark Marberry

Aaron Bryant, Jefferson Elementary School principal, presents the Heartland Hero Award to Melissa Woods at the Farmington R-7 Board of Education meeting held March 15.

