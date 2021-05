Missouri Southern State University in Joplin has announced that Kaylee R. Wooldridge of Farmington made the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. The dean’s list recognizes full-time MSSU students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale. Wooldridge qualified for the honor by earning the required GPA while enrolled in 12 or more hours of credit courses.