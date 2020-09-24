Work at Pine Trails subdivision moves forward

Construction at the Pine Trails subdivision on the former grounds of the Presbyterian Children's Home in Farmington is continuing to move forward at a fast pace.
The project is definitely a family affair with Chuck Koppeis Sr., his sons Chuck Jr., Brian and Eric, and brother, Joe Koppeis, serving as co-developers.
According to Chuck Jr., the men purchased the 166-acre property at auction.
"We ended up talking to the Farmington School District and they were interested in about 40 acres in the back for a future middle school," he said. "This first phase of the project is going to consist of 50 single family home lots and 44 villa/condo sites available in there as well.”
"We're looking at a little over three miles of walking trails and there will be about a nine acre lake. As a matter of fact, in the first phase, a little over 20 acres, including the lake, we are developing into a park area in cooperation with the city.”
After complimenting the city of Farmington for doing a "fantastic job" with its parks, Koppeis said, "We're excited that this is going to be right in this community. Eight foot wide, paved walking trails are going all the way around the lake, through the park and all throughout the subdivision.”
Once all the construction phases are completed, there will be 160 single family home lots and 44 villas/condo sites.
Dogwood Villa’s is a development that will providing exterior maintenance including lawn care, driveway snow removal, etc. taken care of by an HOA. There are several floor plans and sizes available.
Koppeis noted that the project will be completed in three phases and the first one is already well underway. Concrete streets are being installed currently and should be completed within the next 10 days.
“We have beautiful lots, with many of them being walkouts, for both single family and villa/condos. It is going to be a unique subdivision to the Farmington area. We're hoping that by the end of October we'll be ready to sell lots. Lots are available to builders, individuals, or we will build for you.”
For information about the Pine Trails subdivision, call 573-631-5790.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!