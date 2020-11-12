World War II memories

"The trick was you had to navigate this big plane to fly low altitudes at almost wave height to drop these mines. That in itself is a feat, because then you had to hope you didn’t get spotted. It’s an aspect of the Pacific Theater that I know people seeing movies don’t know about.

“On these ‘Mission Mike’s,’ the routes they had to take was between mountains. So, they would take a four-plane diamond shape. My dad flew the rear. The wings would almost touch the sides of the mountains. If they got picked up somewhere, either he was going to crash into something or he was going to get the first hit from behind. There’s so much information that people don’t understand that these guys went through.”

Commenting about Scearces' book,” Hebert said, "[It] is more about the camaraderie — what these guys went through,” Hebert said. “The mechanics and how they would patch an airplane. When a unit was sent out, everybody held their breath for everybody to return. When a plane didn’t return, they held hopes for a while. To think of a lot of the trauma these gentlemen went through, and didn’t talk about, is really amazing.”

Hebert explained that the book's title comes from the 40 missions that were required before a crew could go home.