WPA ready for war emergency

This story originally appeared in the Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The WPA is prepared to meet the national emergency with its entire rolls of workers. For over a year and a half, the WPA has been preparing a National Defense Register. All persons have been interviewed by vocational classifiers.

The worker's complete work history has been recorded. From that work history, WPA has recorded the types of work the worker seemed best qualified to perform.

Where the worker seemed to possess aptitudes for training in special fields of industry, such training has been carried on. Thus, many former WPA workers are now engaged in production for national defense.

As a further emergency effort, WPA has made all persons on its rolls available for any kind of private employment. The employment may be of either temporary or permanent nature. All workers are required to accept such employment as offered, providing, the wage is the prevailing wage for that kind of work in that locality.

Farmers and others need not say they cannot get help for farm work as long as there is a WPA project operating in their locality. A farmer only needs to request such help as he requires from the foreman on the WPA job.

All employers are invited to submit a job description of their labor needs to the District Manager, George B. Snider, Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

