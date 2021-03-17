WPA workers receive wage increases

Seven counties in Missouri received an increase in wages of WPA project employees effective for pay periods begun March 1 and thereafter. They are Dunklin, Laclede, Mississippi, Pemiscot, Phelps, and St. Francois in WPA District No. 4, with district office located at Farmington, and Lafayette in the Kansas City district. The wage schedule is based on the population of the largest town or city, and in all the counties named there have been population increases to %,000 or more. Wages of employees in these counties are merely stepped up to the schedule in effect in the past for counties in the 5,000 population class, and there are no increases in wages otherwise.