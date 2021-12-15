'Wreaths Across America' Saturday at Masonic Cemetery

Veterans laid to rest in Farmington Masonic Cemetery South, located at South Henry and Carter Street, will be remembered at 11 a.m. Saturday as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Explaining the ceremony's history, Karen Kleinberg, regent of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), said, “There’s almost 2,000 cemeteries across the United States and even in Europe that are now participating. It started out in Arlington in 1992 by a gentleman who made wreaths.

"He had excess ones and took them to Arlington and it started catching on. All the ceremonies start at the same time as the one at Arlington which starts at noon, and with our time zone we start at 11 a.m. They gave us three templates to go by and they are all almost the same.

“The motto is ‘Remember, Honor, Teach.’ It’s to always remember and honor these veterans and to teach our children about these veterans, even though they may be somebody who died 200 years ago in the Revolutionary War. When you lay the wreath, you stand in front of the headstone, say their name out loud, pause and then lay the wreath.”

The DAR Chapter organized the event as a fundraiser. The wreaths sell for $15 and the chapter gets $5 for each wreath that is sponsored. The funds raised help support other projects for the chapter and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

“In St. Francois County, we are the first cemetery to be sponsored and we are hoping that with the attention that we get, maybe someone else might want to sponsor another cemetery,” Kleinberg said.

Wreaths Across America gives each cemetery seven memorial wreaths that are placed as part of the opening ceremony. These wreaths represent the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and POW/MIA. Participating in the ceremony will be the DAR chapter, local veterans and the Farmington High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

The wreaths were sponsored by Michelle Montgomery, Lori Deer, Norman L. Rigdon VFW Post 5896, American Legion Post 416, Farmington AFJROTC, and the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The veterans buried at Farmington Masonic Cemetery South and the wars in which they served are: Revolutionary War – Michael Bacon and Joseph Murphy; Spanish American War – Theodore D. Fisher and Robert R. Highley; World War I – Alfred James Butterfield, Phillip Samuel Cole Jr., Eugene Wells Dale, Clarence Roy Dobbins, Ralph Evert Graves, Harvey Chilton Haile, Clyde G. McClintock, Eugene Mitchell, John Justus Shelley, Robert Macey Talbert, Clarence Irwin Yates and Amos Orion Yeates; World War II – William F. AuBuchon Sr., Bert Leonard Beal Jr., Louis Firman Castleman Jr., Frankie J. Cruse, Edward Owens Klein, Taylor Smith and Kossuth C. Weber Jr.; Korea – Willard Haynes; and Vietnam – Larry Wayne Kay and George Frank Rowland

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.