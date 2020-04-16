Wright: Relief money starts going out this week

The much-awaited stimulus aid payments from Uncle Sam will begin flooding into millions of bank accounts as early as this week, according to Missouri Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington.
"The money that will help families with rent, groceries, and other bills," he said. "Your payment amount depends upon your adjusted gross income from your 2018 or 2019 tax return"
The IRS states that, "Tax filers with adjusted gross incomes up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples, filing joint returns, will receive the full payment in the amount of $1,200 for adults, $2,400 for married couples, and $500 for children under age 17. The money is not taxable and will not be included in your 2020 income. Any payment you receive is an advance payment of a credit that will appear on your 2020 income tax return.
"The first group of recipients, which is estimated to cover 50 million to 60 million Americans, includes people who already have their bank account information on file at the Internal Revenue Service. Social Security beneficiaries who filed federal tax returns that included their direct deposit information are part of this group.
"If you have already filed your 2019 tax return the IRS is going to use the same bank account information you used for the direct deposit of your tax refund. Check your account to verify whether the money has arrived.
"If you have not filed a 2019 tax return yet, the IRS is using information from your 2018 tax filing and will deposit your check directly into the same banking account you used then."
Wright noted that the next wave of money should begin the week of April 20 and is for people who receive Social Security benefits by direct deposit but don’t make enough money to be required to file a federal income tax return. 99% of Social Security beneficiaries who do not file a return receive their benefits through direct deposit. You will not need to file any extra forms to receive your money.
Finally, the last wave of checks will be for those people who file paper tax returns. Their checks will be sent to their mailing address and will be staggered over several weeks between April 24 into the first week of May. Depending upon how many paper checks are printed and mailed, you may not see your check until well into May, June, or July. The first paper checks to go out in this group will go to families who have the lowest incomes, those who make less than $10,000 a year. The idea is to get money to those who need it the most and may be the least likely to have bank accounts.
"The goal is to make the entire process as smooth as possible so people can receive money promptly, by having it go directly into bank accounts and be as secure as possible," Wright said. "Thieves who make stealing our money their business will be watching mailboxes, attempting to steal checks.
"For security reasons, the IRS will be mailing a 'confirmation' letter to the taxpayer’s last known address within 15 days after the payment is made. The letter will provide information on how the payment was made and how to report any failure to receive the money. If a taxpayer has any concerns or questions please visit IRS.gov first to protect against scam artists."
Americans with a bank account need to make sure that the IRS has your information on file so you can receive a direct deposit and speed up your payment. The Treasury Department is expected to launch a web-based portal system late next week at www.irs.gov/coronavirus that would allow you to provide your direct deposit information and avoid the checks altogether.
"The vast majority of people do not need to take any action at all," said Wright. "The IRS will calculate and automatically send the economic impact payment to everyone who is eligible. I will continue to pass on updates as I receive them."
For additional information, call Wright at his office at 573-751-3455 or contact him by email at Dale.Wright@house.mo.gov.
