Wright: Relief money starts going out this week

"If you have not filed a 2019 tax return yet, the IRS is using information from your 2018 tax filing and will deposit your check directly into the same banking account you used then."

Wright noted that the next wave of money should begin the week of April 20 and is for people who receive Social Security benefits by direct deposit but don’t make enough money to be required to file a federal income tax return. 99% of Social Security beneficiaries who do not file a return receive their benefits through direct deposit. You will not need to file any extra forms to receive your money.

Finally, the last wave of checks will be for those people who file paper tax returns. Their checks will be sent to their mailing address and will be staggered over several weeks between April 24 into the first week of May. Depending upon how many paper checks are printed and mailed, you may not see your check until well into May, June, or July. The first paper checks to go out in this group will go to families who have the lowest incomes, those who make less than $10,000 a year. The idea is to get money to those who need it the most and may be the least likely to have bank accounts.