{{featured_button_text}}

This month First Baptist Church of Farmington's local mission project, "You are the Light" Family Mission Project is returning again for its 13th year.

During the fourth week of June around a 100 people will be helping families complete tasks that the homeowner would have difficulty completing because of age, disability or financial need.

Since 2007, the church has helped approximately 700 families with projects around their homes. In the past they have power washed the outside of homes, washed windows, built ramps, painted home exteriors, cleaned gutters, installed smoke detectors and cleaned brush, as well as many other outside projects.

The scripture that serves as the foundation for First Baptist Church's mission statement is "Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." Matthew 5:16

Chuck Henson coordinates You Are the Light for First Baptist Church. He explained that they sometimes have volunteers from other churches help out for the week and do all their projects in the Farmington area.

“One of the neat things about this is that it’s a local mission project,” he said. “We give them [the volunteers] a T-shirt to wear and we feed them lunch every day. We have a construction crew where have some minor repairs. A painting crew that does decks, shutters and trim around windows. The cleanup crew cuts brush, mow grass and clean out gutters on one-story houses.”

Henson’s focus with this program is the people that are the elderly, single mothers and the disabled. The church believes the program is a way of addressing both the spiritual and physical needs of local residents who are in need of both.

“We are not doing it to promote our church,” he said. “We do have the opportunity periodically to share the gospel. We have an outreach crew. We have some ladies and men that go out and visit with the people we are doing jobs for.”

According to Henson, there are multiple positive aspects to the local community due to this specific mission project.

“We try to support our local stores,” he said. “We purchase a lot of paint and supplies and some tools. We have people at church that bring in their power washers to use.

“We have a partnership with the city of Farmington. They have certain rules and regulations that people need to be compliant with. Instead of people getting summonses for being non-compliant with the city, we stop that from happening by helping them out.”

Anybody aware of someone in need of help is asked to contact the church office at 573-756-4654 or Chuck Henson at 573-760-3937.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments