The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) provided area youth a chance to experience flying on an airplane at the organization’s second annual Young Eagles Rally held June 3 at Farmington Regional Airport.

The rallies, held at various locations by the organization, offer free airplane rides for youth ages 8-17 but they must first be pre-registered by their parents either online or at the rally.

Larry Gregory, Young Eagles coordinator for EAA Chapter 1635 was satisfied with the turnout and that there were few “no-shows.”

“It turned out really well,” he said. “We were really, really pleased with it. We had 65 pre-registered youth, which we like to encourage so we know how many to expect. From a preliminary count, I did on Saturday evening, about 60 kids flew. We had a very small percentage of those pre-registered that didn’t show, which is very nice.

“Prior to closing down pre-registration, we had 66% first-time flyers. I would say, based on being involved with the ground crew, that we probably maintained that percentage even though some people didn’t show up. They were replaced by walk-ins. I’d say we had somewhere between 60 to 65% first-time flyers. That’s a really good number, a really high number.”

Gregory noted that sometimes the rallies have dropout rates as high as 18% to 20%.

“We had some walk-ins that helped make up for those that didn’t show,” he said, “so we were very pleased.”

According to Gregory, one of the greatest joys EAA members have in holding the rallies is seeing with their own eyes the impact the flights have on the young people and their parents.

“The kids were extremely excited when they completed their flights, as always, and it was done safely,” he said. “That’s always the biggest thing for us — just making sure everyone’s safe.”

While some of the young people were a little wary before boarding their aircraft, Gregory observed a distinct change in their attitude after completing their flight.

“I’d say, almost universally, they were just thrilled to death,” he said. “This thing is so fun. It’s a great thing. In my time of flying them around over the years as a pilot, I don’t think I’ve ever had a youth get off the plane that wasn’t excited about what they just experienced. They are full of smiles when they come off the plane and start talking about it with their parents.

“Even as they are walking out the door to get in their cars — you can hear them talking with their parents about what they had experienced. And of course, the parents get excited too because the youth are excited. So, you know, everybody gets excited — the youth and their parents.”

Gregory noted that the rallies wouldn’t be possible without the assistance of area pilots who take the young people on their 15-20 minute flights.

“The pilots donate their time, they donate their aircraft, they donate the fuel they burn that day,” he said. “And as you can imagine, aviation fuel is quite expensive. They were charging $5.40 a gallon in Farmington on Saturday. But, you know, they love to do it. They’re great guys.

“We even had a guy come out of St. Louis to help us. He’s helped us many times. He loves to fly kids. He’s a teacher up in the St. Louis School District and he just loves to fly kids. They do it because they love the joy of sharing the experience of aviation with youth — and that’s just a wonderful thing.”

Along with the volunteer pilots, Gregory said the rallies wouldn’t take place without the dedicated ground crew.

“I gotta’ do a shout out to the ground crew because, without them, the pilots can’t fly,” he said. “They handle all the paperwork, and there’s quite a bit of paperwork involved because of insurance reasons and registration so the kids get the benefits of the ‘Sporty’s Learn to Fly’ course, and their free memberships in the EAA, as well as the American Modeling Association.

“So, the paperwork and getting the kids back and forth from the aircraft safely is really important. And we’ve had great participation from our EAA chapter members over the years to do this, so it all works together as one team.”

Gregory also offered the EAA’s thanks to the city of Farmington for allowing the use of its airport for the event.

It’s about the airport being agreeable to it,” he said. “If they’re not, then obviously we can’t fly there. City Administrator Greg Beavers has been very supportive too. I didn’t talk to him this year, but in past years I’ve talked to him about it and he was well aware of what we were doing.”

When asked if he thought having the rally on the same weekend as Farmington Country Days might have cut into the number of participants, Gregory believed it might have had the opposite effect.

“Doing it on Country Days was probably a bit of a bonus,” he said. “There are a lot of people in town. They see the planes flying over and so they come out to the airport to see what’s going on.”

And why is it that the EAA continues to hold Young Eagles Rallies?

“We really like the rallies because it gives us a chance to introduce kids to something that they may not have considered in the past or thought was outside what could happen in their life,” Gregory said. “It’s not just about being a pilot. There are all kinds of opportunities in aviation — ground maintenance, control towers, and aircraft design.

“There are all kinds of opportunities that the youth can take advantage of by just learning a little bit about aviation, and then it might spark some interest. There’s just a wealth of opportunities — civil, military, and commercial —to be involved in aviation.”