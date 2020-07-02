YOUNG ENTHUSIASTS WIN CONTEST

Four young Farmington baseball enthusiasts were winners of a recent Major League Pitch-Hit-Throw Contest. The contest was sponsored by Phillips 66 Oil Co. through its local service station operated by Bill Hall. The winners will compete in a district contest at Parkway Central High School in St. Louis June 6. Eventual winners will attend the All-Star game in Cincinnati.
Pictured above are from the left, Keith Hall, 12-year-old winner Bill Johnson, 11-year-old winner David Woodall, 10-year-old winner Joseph Gieringer, 9-year-old winner Jerry Hellen and Bill Hall.
This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, May 28, 1970 issue of the Farmington News. – Editor
