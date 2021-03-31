Youth praised for work with seniors

Farmington is the home of one snazzy young man about town delivering fresh, hot meals to some of the senior citizens that reside here.

Wearing a button down dress shirt, tie and a dress hat, Aiden Merrill, 11, assists his mother delivering meals from the senior citizen center to some of the city’s infirm residents.

“One of our friends was delivering meals in a different town, we decided we’d try it here,” he said. “I love doing it, I look forward to it every day. I get to see the seniors and I enjoy getting to talk to them and bring stuff to them.”

On their rounds of delivering 25 meals, many of the residents are excited to see what outfit Aiden will wear that day.

“It’s not hard, anyone can do it,” he said. “You don’t have to have any special talent.”

Aiden’s mother, Branson Merrill, said that they started the deliveries in November. “Our home-school group does parties for Bismarck Senior Center for holidays. When we heard there was an opening in Farmington, we jump on it. We were very excited. “We were kind of nervous when we started. Sometimes volunteering can feel overwhelming when you first jump in. Our goal is to help other people realize that it’s definitely worth it.”