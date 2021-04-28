Ziegelmeyer to compete in Little Britches Rodeo

Cassadee Ziegelmeyer, 8-year-old daughter of Mike and Heather Ziegelmeyer of Farmington, will be attending Little Britches Rodeo Nationals in Guthrie, Oklahoma, in July.

She will be competing in the Little Wrangler Division, ages 5 to 8. Cassadee has won the honor of attending by qualifying in the barrels, poles, flag racing, and goat untying events. This is her first year in rodeo and she loves it.

Cassadee competes in barrel racing on a horse named KC, pole-bending on a horse named Fidget, and other events on her cousin’s pony, Reba. The youngster also competes in local and out-of-state barrel and pole races.

The National Little Britches Rodeo is one of the oldest youth-based rodeo organizations. It was founded in 1952, and sanctions rodeos in over 33 states. NLBRA allows children ages 5 to 18 to compete in a variety of different rodeo events. Its championship event is the National Little Britches Finals Rodeo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0