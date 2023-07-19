Dr. Keith Zoromski has joined Mineral Area College (MAC) as the new provost of instruction. He comes to MAC from Crowder College in southwest Missouri, where he was the associate vice president of academic affairs.

MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said Zoromski brings more than 12 years of experience in higher education to the college with a proven record of success in student engagement and leadership.

“Dr. Zoromski is a great addition to the MAC family,” Gilgour said. “He brings a wealth of experience and energy and is prepared to continue the great work of the Provost’s Office. Keith’s leadership will be invaluable as we move forward into our second century of serving the Mineral Area College region.”

As the provost of instruction, Zoromski will serve as MAC’s chief academic officer, providing leadership and direction for instructional staff and the student body. As a member of the president’s cabinet, his expertise will influence the growth of the college curriculum and continual improvement of instruction.

“In my previous role, I continuously heard praise across the state for the student-focused academic programs at Mineral Area College and their alignment to university transfer or workforce development needs,” Zoromski said. “I am humbled by this opportunity to build upon the academic legacy of instructional excellence established over the past century by the institution. I am dedicated to the college mission and its call to serve the community, to provide students a quality, affordable education and offer opportunities for professional and personal development.”

Zoromski holds a Doctor of Education, Higher Education Leadership, from Maryville University; a Master of Arts in History from the University of Missouri St. Louis; and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Iowa State University. He and his wife, Stephanie, are relocating to Farmington with their daughter.