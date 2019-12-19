{{featured_button_text}}
Nguyen selected FHS 'Student of the Month'

Jenna Nguyen

 Submitted photo

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Jenna Nguyen has been selected the Farmington High School "Student of the Month" for December.

The daughter of Vanessa Le and Quang Nguyen, her honors and awards include being selected a Girls State Representative in 2019; Academic All-State Volleyball Team member, 2018-19; and HOSA State Finalist for Health Career Photography, 2018-19.

Nguyen has served as the FHS volleyball team captain, 2016-18 and 2019-20; Student Council Class of 2020 secretary and treasurer, 2017-20; Key Club secretary, 2018-20; and junior secretary for the National Honor Society, 2019-20. Organizations she has been involved in are the Key Club, 2016-20; HOSA, 2016-20; Yearbook Club, 2018-19; National Honor Society, 2018-20; Knights Leadership Council member, 2018-19; Girls Only Science Club, 2016-20; and the Math Club, 2016-17.

Following graduation from high school, Nguyen plans to attend Missouri University where she intends to major in business and linguistics in order to study overseas. As "Student of the Month" for December, she will receive a $100 cash gift and compete for Farmington High School's "Student of the Year" to be awarded in May.

