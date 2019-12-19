Nguyen selected FHS 'Student of the Month'

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Jenna Nguyen has been selected the Farmington High School "Student of the Month" for December.
The daughter of Vanessa Le and Quang Nguyen, her honors and awards include being selected a Girls State Representative in 2019; Academic All-State Volleyball Team member, 2018-19; and HOSA State Finalist for Health Career Photography, 2018-19.
You have free articles remaining.
Nguyen has served as the FHS volleyball team captain, 2016-18 and 2019-20; Student Council Class of 2020 secretary and treasurer, 2017-20; Key Club secretary, 2018-20; and junior secretary for the National Honor Society, 2019-20. Organizations she has been involved in are the Key Club, 2016-20; HOSA, 2016-20; Yearbook Club, 2018-19; National Honor Society, 2018-20; Knights Leadership Council member, 2018-19; Girls Only Science Club, 2016-20; and the Math Club, 2016-17.
Following graduation from high school, Nguyen plans to attend Missouri University where she intends to major in business and linguistics in order to study overseas. As "Student of the Month" for December, she will receive a $100 cash gift and compete for Farmington High School's "Student of the Year" to be awarded in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.