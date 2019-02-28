The annual Farmington High School Sweetheart Talent Show and Coronation are set for Feb. 28 and March 2.
The Talent Show is at 7 p.m. tonight at the Centene Center. Admission is $5 per person, while children 10 and under are free. Coronation is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Black Knight Fieldhouse and is free to the public. The dance, for students only, begins at 7 p.m. in the old gymnasium.
This year's candidates are as follows:
Aleasia Ryan, the daughter of Michael and Julie Ryan, is representing HOSA - Future Health Professionals. She is being escorted by Caleb Pheifer, the son of Sterling and Julie Pfeifer.
Aliyah Johnson, the daughter of Shannon Barton and Branden Johnson, is representing Embrace Equality. She is being escorted by Logan Tabor, the son of T.J. Tabor and Ashley Carroll.
Amelia Sproat, the daughter of Jesse and Marla Sproat, is representing First State Community Bank — Black Knight Branch. She is being escorted by Cal Sheets, the son of Wayne and Alison Sheets.
Ann Raymer, the daughter of Laura and Frank Raymer, is representing Future Business Leaders of America. She is being escorted by Brady Poucher, the son of Terry Pouncher.
Anna Hansen, the daughter of Micole Mardini and Joshua Williams (Host Parents), is representing World Cafe. She is being escorted by Ryan Fuemmeler, the son of Mitch and Dawn Fuemmeler.
Chloe Majeske, the daughter of Chad and Jenny Majeske, is representing Gateway Readers. She is being escorted by Luc Majeske.
Emelia Selena Torres, the daughter of Porfirio and Laura Torress, is representing FCCLA. She is being escorted by Andrew Long, the son of Christina Long.
Emmagyn Parton, the daughter of Alexis Huggins and James Parton, is representing the Farmington High School Theatre Guild. She is being escorted by Jacob Henderson, the son of Doug and Crystal Henderson.
Gabriella Giuliani, the daughter of Joseph and Rebecca Giuliani, is representing the Farmington High School Choir. She is being escorted by Ethan Buerck, the son of David and Sarah Buerck.
Hanna Hughes, the daughter of JoAnn Hughes, is representing Speech and Debate. She is being escorted by Hunter Patterson, the son of Rick and Susan Patterson.
Jasmine Cochran, the daughter of Robin Thomas and Andrew Cochran, is representing JAG. She is being escorted by Casey Jones, the son of Brandy and Lance Jones.
Laiken Cash, the daughter of Kate and Matt Stewart and Carson and Charity Cash, is representing National Honor Society. She is being escorted by Blane Worley, the son of Tonya and Tim Cook and Mike Worley.
Lilly Combs, the daughter of Dan and Kim Combs, is representing Yearbook. She is being escorted by Rothman Rozelle Harris III, the son of Rothman and Samantha Harris.
Lilly Polaski, the daughter of Pamela Polaski, is representing JROTC. She is being escorted by Alex Wade, the son of Yvonne and John Wade.
Macy Vandiver, the daughter of Jeff and Crystal Vandiver, is representing Knightline. She is being escorted by Travis Resinger, the son of Rodney and Julie Resinger.
Maiya Tragesser, the daughter of Lesley Grout, is representing Winterguard. She is being escorted by Clay Maize, the son of Laura and Robert Maize and Helen and Brian Jones.
Stephanie Conaway, the daughter of Amanda and Bobby Conaway, is representing the Farmington High School Band. She is being escorted by Maitlan Halter, whose mother is Kristie Halter.
Virginia Lugo, the daughter of Sara Brewer and Jason Lugo, is representing Student Council. She is being escorted by Tyler Lix, the son of Scott and Amy Lix.
Leah Eckhoff, the daughter of Alex and Jennifer Aldaba, is representing Cheerleading. She is being escorted by Cameron Smith, the son of Allan and Tiffany Smith.
