Ninth Circuit dicamba ruling ignores impact on farm economy

On June 3rd, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals outlawed the nationwide use of the herbicide dicamba. Dicamba is used in the production of soybeans and cotton and is only available for use on seeds bred to be resistant to the herbicide. The decision to use dicamba is made when the seeds are planted.

By June 3rd, most farmers had already planted their crops, and for those who had planted dicamba-tolerant varieties, there are no alternatives. Sixty million acres of soybeans were sentenced to die a slow death, choked out of existence by weeds that cannot be controlled in any other way once the seeds are planted.

The 9th Circuit covers the Western United States, an area known for many wonderful geographic and cultural attributes, but not known for the cultivation of soybeans. In fact, it’s safe to say that San Francisco, home of the Court, is hundreds of miles away from the nearest soybean field. Some cotton is grown in the West, but even that crop is mostly cultivated in the southern part of the region, thousands of miles away from the court. Never mind. The environmental groups who brought the suit knew that the 9th Circuit would be friendly to their plea, and mass agricultural panic was the result.