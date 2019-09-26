{{featured_button_text}}

According to historian Howard Nobel, the Soviet Union launched the first satellite into orbit around the Earth which initiated the “Space Race” competition between them and the United States 62 years ago. Although the United States trailed behind, on July 16, 1969, the first man on the moon was an American.

Nobel will tell this fascinating story of failure and success and the course of events that took place between Sputnik in 1957 and the “Eagle” landing on the moon in 1969 when he speaks at the Oct. 8 Women’s Connection Brunch held from 9:15 -11 a.m. at the Farmington Presbyterian Church Tea Room on Columbia Street, at the Casey Street entrance.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Guest speaker Jaclyn Rowe, an international speaker from Potosi,will share her message, “Onward and Upward, Keeping Your Eyes on the Prize”. Using humor and personal stories, she seeks to spread the message of Jesus in a relevant and powerful way. Bring a friend and let her encourage you to keep making progress and experience joy in the journey.

Note the date of the event is Oct. 8. For reservations/cancellations to the $10 brunch, call 573-747-3854 or 573-358-1274.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments