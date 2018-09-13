Roberta Gettemeier is a happy person. Maybe it’s because she owns a frozen custard shop that over the past 14 years has become a favorite of Parkland residents or perhaps it's because she has the good fortune of doing what she loves.
To be honest, it’s probably some of both.
A native of Florissant, Missouri, Gettemeier entered the business when her brother opened a frozen custard store.
“He opened a frozen custard store back in 1985 and when I graduated high school I started working for him when he opened his first location,” she said. “He was on Manchester Road in some little spots here and there and then he opened a store at Olive and Fee Fee.
““I did a little tiny stint in college and started working for him when I was 18 or 19. We tweaked the recipe and got all these samples from the dairy. We’d say, ‘I’d like this one a little sweeter’ or ‘This one needs a little more vanilla.’
“We worked on it until we thought it was good. When we parted ways after 16 years — because I always wanted to have my own place — I had a good grip on how to do it. With his blessing, of course, we started looking for a spot.”
After living in a big city her entire life, Gettemeier was ready for a more relaxed “country style” of living and Farmington fit the bill. Even better, the town had no frozen custard store at the time.
Now that 14 years has passed since she opened the first of two Lix locations — the second store opened three years ago in Desloge — Gettemeier is most appreciative of the loyal customer base she’s built through the years.
“They’ve stuck with me,” she said. “I’ve seen other frozen custard places come to town. We had just gotten this built when Culver’s was being built. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ The dedicated customers I have has been a great surprise. They just keep coming back and have embraced me. I pinch myself. How did I get this lucky? I know the product’s good but still there are a lot of components to a successful business."
Asked how she has almost always been able to find good workers, Gettemeier said, “First of all, you have to have a degree of respect for each other and I’ve always treated my workers like I would want to be treated. It’s not always a fit.
"We sometimes hire somebody, and we think they’re going to be a good fit and for one reason or another — maybe they’re just not friendly enough, not smiling enough, not outgoing enough — but I try to hire people that I’d like to hang out with.
“I’ve gone to places where there’s great help and you walk away feeling, ‘Hey, I’m glad I patronized that place because I was treated with respect and appreciation and friendliness. That’s something I demand. I’ve actually cultivated that in shift leaders.
“Usually when you meet somebody for the first time — like in an interview — you can almost tell the ones that really have that friendliness. If I can have a good conversation with them, they’re the kind of people I want to greet my customers because they have that kind of warm aura about them.
“We go through a lot of interviews to get to those people and we have a trial period to make sure it is a fit. And once they’re in, they usually don’t go anywhere because I love my employees. They make my life so easy it’s embarrassing.”
One of the biggest changes in the frozen custard business is that it has become a year-round business, rather than it being solely in the summertime.
“I think custard stores used to be walk-up windows or maybe if you’re lucky a drive-thru,” Gettemeier said. “When I got down here I knew I wanted to have inside seating to where… you know, some people believe it or not eat ice cream all year round — you know, frozen custard.
“I knew if we had the inside seating, it would make a difference and at our old store we closed from Thanksgiving to I think March 1 when we reopened. We thought, ‘Let everybody miss it a little bit’ and then it would be, ‘Awesome! They’re open again!’ But now with the drive-thru and inside seating…
“My biggest thing — I’m not putting my employees out of work that many months. Even if I take a loss in the winter, if you budget yourself properly through the year, the ebbs and flows of the cash flow keep it on an even keel. It’s worth keeping the employees here, happy and employed. That way in the spring you don’t have to start over.
“Now, I know there are places that still close down, I know the dairies start changing the routes — a lot of places do still — but I stay open because there’s enough people that still come in through the drive-thru. We shorten our hours a bit — you know, try to get down to a skeleton crew to make it where the bottom line is not as low. It’s mainly because of my employees that I wouldn’t want to close over the winter months.”
According to Gettemeier, although Lix offers a menu full of different frozen custard treats, there is a favorite that customers order more than any other.
“The turtle concrete and sundae are the favorites, hands down,” she said. “I’m guessing they’re neck and neck, but the turtle by far. The Cookie Monster is a close second to that.”
And Gettemeier’s favorite?
“A kiddie cup of frozen custard topped with sprinkles and cherries,” she said with a grin.
Along with loving her frozen custard business, Gettemeier confesses to being a "dog addict."
"Well, any animal in need or peril," she said. "I don't care if it's turtles or whatever, getting them off the highway. I'm not a dog rescuer per se, but I do what rescues would wish more people would do.
I do transport to other rescues, I donate money to pay for gas and medical bills here and there. There's poor dogs in need everywhere, so it's hard. Cash is a need at every rescue. I foster and foster fail — thus the nine dogs at our house. I pull from the pounds that a lot of times have to have an approved puller that represents a rescue.
"I've been saved by the true heroes of rescue who see the bad, bad stuff. I've luckily been able to contact people that I've met through the years and say, 'It's me again. Don't hang up! I've picked up another dog. Here's a picture. If you can help me, I'll watch it until we can find it a home. That's my little part of it, but I don't think I'd ever sleep at night if I had to deal with the rough, hard part of it."
Whether the subject is her business or her desire to help animals in need, Gettemeier has nothing but great things to say about St. Francois County's largest city and the people who live there.
"I love Farmington!" she said. "For me it's a perfect size. I've got my Aldi's, my Walmart, my J.C Penney, my Burger King. I go to Colton's — thank God they came to town.
"Some of the kids that have worked for me couldn't wait to get to the city. They said, 'This is too small.' I said, 'Yeah, you go ahead — you'll be back."
