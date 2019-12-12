{{featured_button_text}}
Objections few to Karsch zoning changes

ZONING QUESTIONS – Bee Lacy of Mineral Area Realty appeared before the Farmington Board of Aldermen Monday night with a request for a zoning change on 5.5 acres of property she owns on Weber Road, including the old Swink place. Ms. Lacy indicated that part of the ground would be used for a posh supper club if the zoning change was granted. Other parts of a total of 10.2 acres might go for a Target store, women's clothing store or apartments. FARMINGTON PRESS PHOTO

This story originally appeared on the front page of the Thursday, Dec. 13, 1979 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Little opposition was voiced Monday night as the Farmington Board of Aldermen held a public hearing for the purpose of listening to opinions on the proposed rezoning of Karsch Blvd.

Mayor Wit Ledbetter announced each individual piece of property to be affected by the proposed change, 34 of them in all, and asked a small group if anyone wished to speak on it.

Only three people voiced opinions on the change, which would see the property zoned highway business where it is now residential.

Dr. Gary Ward, a property owner at Karsch and Middle Street said only that he favored the change and Elsa Fischer, who owns property on the southeast corner of "A" and Karsch also indicated she was in favor of the change to business zoning, saying, "It would be very advantageous to the neighborhood."

Things got a little more confusing when the turn of Russell Mullins came to speak. Mullin's property adjoins the Mary Ledbetter property at the northwest end of Karsch Blvd.

Mullins first said he was in favor of the zoning change, but asked if he later changed his mind, would it be possible for him or his heirs to construct a residence on the property.

The board answered that a new residential construction would not likely be permitted in a business zone. Planning and Zoning Chairman Ron Short proposed a conditional zoning on the property in question, allowing Mullins or his family to use it for residential building in the future if they so desired.

Board counsel Gary Wagner will investigate the possibility and legality of such a move. Mayor Ledbetter also noted that changes to less restrictive zoning have always been looked upon favorably in the past.

Mullins told the board he would change his options to one of opposition until he heard from the board in answer to his question.

Several pieces of the property involved, including Mullins' and those on either side of "A" Street, also have deed restrictions on them which would preclude businesses being established there unless the restrictions are lifted by a court of law.

The property can still be rezoned, but any potential business would be confronted with the obstacle of having deed restrictions lifted.

In two cases, a deed restriction, believed entirely unconstitutional, prohibits anyone except a Caucasian from living on the property.

The board, minus only Charles Cook, also heard a zoning change request from Bee Lacy of Mineral Area Realty regarding property on the west side of Weber Road.

Ms. Lacy, who expressed her opinion that the board had not treated her fairly in the past, is asking that 5.5 acres, including the old Swink place, be rezoned from R-3 to B-2 so that a client of hers might put a supper club on the property and other businesses might also be located there.

She told the board that the possibility of a Target store, apartments and a women's clothing store existed for the land around the Swink house. The house itself is slated to become a supper club if the zoning is allowed and other details work out.

The property is adjacent to property currently zoned B-2 and Short told the board that, "In the past, we've seen little harm in extending zoning."

The Lacy request is expected to be voted on at the Dec. 17 meeting of the board at which time another public hearing is to be held on the Karsch rezoning.

