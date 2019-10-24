I’ve always loved the month of October. It’s a transition from one season to the next and places a final period to summer fun and games. But it comes with its own set of outdoor enticements and viewing a different aspect of nature’s beauty.
When I was a kid, bemoaning the end of summer and the aspect of “being trapped in a school room” again, the older family members called it the “gathering in time.”
For them it meant the time to gather in the final harvests, the last of the garden’s straggling offerings picked and to start preparing for the long days of winter ahead.
The woodpiles need to be restocked, the coal ordered for the furnace, and the old iron stoves set up after the pipes were thoroughly cleaned. It was also when they knew families and neighbors would start gathering in to help each other with harvests and necessary repair. It was a round-robin of helping one another. An early version of “passing it forward.”
My mom and her sister spent long days in the kitchen throughout the growing season canning every vegetable and fruit they could come by. I wasn’t left out of the annual preparations as I was also “gathered in” to help with the picking of fruits…especially cherries on the higher limbs and the ripest blackberries, which always seemed to grow at the very back of the thicket!
By fall, the reward for our labors were carefully displayed in the pantry and large cellar. Row after row of shimmering glass jars filled with jewel toned goodness: brilliant reds of tomatoes, beets, cherries, and rhubarb followed by the deeper hued purple plums and black berries, then the golden tones of carrots, squash, corn, pears, peaches and the softer tones of sliced apples, applesauce and the deep rich brown of spicy apple butter. The bright colors were offset by the glowing green of green beans, peas and pickles. Onions hung in bunches from the rafters and apples were carefully wrapped in newspaper and stored in baskets while fresh dug potatoes were stored in layers of dirt.
You have free articles remaining.
My favorite thing, hands down, were the smaller jars of Concord grape jelly that were kept safely in the pantry adjacent to the kitchen. The grapes, as were all the other vegetables and fruits mentioned, were grown on the old home place. The recipe for the jelly was bought by an early ancestor from Germany and handed down generation to generation. Unfortunately, it was handed down by word of mouth and not written. I was never able later to find the recipe. It was the most delicious grape jelly I have ever had, bar none. Sorry, Smuckers…but you just couldn’t compare to the Greb-LePere label.
Later it became a time for family reunions and a gathering in of grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and anyone who cared to join us. As a kid, I was never quite sure who were actual relatives and who I wasn’t. But it didn’t seem to matter, as they all melded into one happy, noisy blend.
Now, it’s a chance to greet friends from near and distant locations who return for the many FHS class reunions that are held. Over the past two weeks or so I was pleased to get to visit with Joe (class of 1959) and Joyce Ruebel of St. Louis, who had just returned from a visit to Paris, Pat Gordon (class of 1960) who now makes his home in Florida with his wife Emily after living in Saudi Arabia for the past 28 years, and Keith Evans (class of 1974) of Georgia.
For me the month brings not only the crisp, energy-producing weather and the first of the anticipated change of local trees from shades of green to the flamboyant colors of fall, but also the changing of the numbers in my age. Along with countless others, I will be (quietly) acknowledging my birthday on Oct. 26th and sending birthday greetings to Karen Cleve who celebrates on Oct. 31st.
Yep, the years are gathering in, but so do the good memories and happy experiences. And getting to write this column about the community I love is certainly one of them.
Have a fun and safe Halloween!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.