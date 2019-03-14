Dear Friends,
Everything is on a fast track here at the State Capitol now. House sessions are getting longer and more legislation is being deliberated. I’m honored to represent the district and its constituents as important bills are discussed. As each bill is brought up for debate, I have read and researched the language in that bill and then apply it to the needs of our district. As these bills come forward, I appreciate hearing from you regarding your stance on the issues. I will continue to keep you informed as legislation moves forward.
HB 4
House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith unveiled a spending plan this week that makes a significant investment in state transportation infrastructure without raising taxes or incurring new debt for the state. Smith rolled out the committee substitutes for the appropriations bills that make up the Fiscal Year 2020 state spending plan, which includes a $100 million appropriation to pay for road and bridge improvements.
The $100 million in general revenue will be dedicated to the State Road Fund for bridge projects in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which sets the transportation projects the Missouri Department of Transportation will undertake. It is important to craft a plan that provides adequate funding for Missouri’s transportation needs without putting the state further into debt.
Our state transportation department has paid more than $700 million in debt payments in just the last two years. The solution to fix our roads isn’t to go further into debt, but instead to invest wisely and responsibly in our transportation network with the funds we have available. The department’s 5-year average debt payment is $313 million per year.
Missourians need and deserve roads and bridges that are safe and reliable, and it’s our duty as the crafters of our state budget to provide a plan that doesn’t raise their taxes or force them to make payments on debt we didn’t need to incur. This $100 million investment is the most fiscally responsible solution for Missouri taxpayers.
The funding allocation for transportation infrastructure is contained in House Bill 4, which is one of the 13 appropriations bills that make up the Fiscal Year 2020 state operating budget. The House Budget Committee will work through the bills next week and consider potential amendments. The House will then take up the bills on the floor at the end of March.
HB 192
The Missouri House this week approved legislation to keep judges from putting people back in jail for failing to pay for the cost of previous stays in jail.
The bill would keep a person’s failure to pay a jail for housing from resulting in more jail time that would result in additional housing costs. Instead, a local sheriff could attempt to collect such costs owed through civil proceedings, or a judge could waive those costs.
The bill had broad, bipartisan support, as members of both parties agreed that being jailed for failing to pay so-called “board bills” only created a cycle of debt that some Missourians have been trapped in for years. Individuals who have stolen items like makeup or candy, and years later owed tens of thousands of dollars to the local jails that had housed them.
When somebody gets thrown in jail, their time is their punishment. That’s the point of it … but the money that’s accrued for your care – for your food, your clothing, the shelter over your head that the county’s providing – that’s money owed for a service provided incidental to your punishment.
The bill would do away with hearings in which the court requires a defendant to show why he or she shouldn’t be jailed for failing to pay board bills. Defendants are often required to appear monthly for such hearings and a warrant is issued for them if they fail to appear.
The bill is now under consideration in the Missouri Senate.
Ron Robinson and Kelley Arnold with Missouri Health Care Association
HB 260
Members of the House of Representatives have approved legislation that would create stiffer penalties for poaching certain animals.
The bill will address a current issue where it’s cheaper for a non-Missourian to come into the state, poach an animal, and pay the fine than it is to buy an out-of-state hunting tag. The bill would increase the fines for poaching certain animals in Missouri. Specifically, it would make the fines range from $500 to $1,000 for poaching a wild turkey or paddlefish; between $2,000 and $5,000 for poaching a white-tailed deer; and between $10,000 and $15,000 for poaching a black bear or elk.
Missouri in 2011 began bringing elk into the state from Kentucky with an aim of reestablishing the population of the animal, and an eventual goal of having an elk hunting season. The Department of Conservation says elk hunting could begin next year and that could bring millions of dollars into the state, but the sponsor said poaching is hurting the chances of that happening, and the current fines are not a deterrent.
We’re spending on average about $30- to $40-thousand dollars per elk when we brought them back to Missouri to reintroduce them and the current penalty to poach an elk is about $150 to $200.
The poaching of paddlefish has been very lucrative because paddlefish roe is often sold on the black market as caviar. This means one fish can be worth thousands of dollars.
When a fine is collected under HB 260 that money would go to the school district in which the poaching incident occurred.
Stephanie Bennett and Tracy Carroll with the SEMO Violence Center
HB 469
House members approved a bill that allows the Missouri Department of Economic Development to consolidate three work force training programs into the Missouri One Start program.
Consolidation of the programs will allow for more flexibility and efficiency, and will allow more businesses to take advantage of the program. Changes will be possible without the need for additional funding.
Currently, the program allows administrative expenses of 15 percent of total training costs. The bill approved by the House limits such expenses to a reasonable amount determined by the Department of Economic Development. In creating rules and regulations governing the Missouri One Start Training Program, the bill requires the department to consider such factors as the potential number of new jobs to be created, the amount of new capital investment in new facilities and equipment, the significance of state benefits to the qualified company's decision to locate or expand in Missouri, the economic need of the affected community, and the importance of the qualified company to the economic development of the state.
The bill also allows the department to require a qualified business to repay all benefits if such business fails to maintain the new or retained jobs within five years of approval of benefits or if such business leaves the state within five years of approval of benefits.
REAL ID-Compliant Driver Licenses to Soon Be Availble
Missourians received good news this week as the Missouri Department of Revenue announced that it is on schedule to offer REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and nondriver identification on March 25. The REAL ID-compliant forms of identification will be necessary effective Oct. 1, 2020 for residents to fly domestically.
It was during the 2017 legislative session that Missouri General Assembly approved legislation to give residents the option to obtain a photo ID that is compliant with the federal REAL ID Act. Because the current version of the Missouri driver license is not compliant, DHS announced in January of 2016 that Missourians would not be able to enter federal facilities and would not be able to fly domestically beginning in 2018. The federal government has since granted multiple extensions to give Missourians additional months to utilize their existing licenses.
Effective Oct. 1, 2020, individuals will also be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or another form of acceptable ID, to access federal facilities, including military bases and federal courthouses, and to enter nuclear power plants.
Visit dor.mo.gov/drivers/real-id-information/ for a complete listing of acceptable documents for REAL ID-compliant license and ID card processing, as well as other important information regarding REAL ID. For more information about the REAL ID Act, visit the U.S. Department of Homeland Security website at dhs.gov/real-id.
Bills of Interest
HB 114 requires a dangerous sex offender when changing residence to turn over his or her driver license to the law enforcement official with whom the offender was last registered. The offender would then have 3 days to register with the law enforcement official in the new area of residence, which would result in the driver license being returned. Failure to re-register would result in a felony offense. It would also cause the offender’s driver license to be suspended, and the individual would be required to be electronically monitored for 2 years. Supporters say the state loses track of offenders when they move, so this is just a mechanism to keep track of them while they are relocating and hopefully it incentivizes them to re-register.
HBs 161 & 401 prohibits local school districts from setting an opening date for the school term that is more than 14 calendar days prior to the first Monday in September. Supporters say that as school start dates have become earlier, students who participate in fall sports and agricultural education have had to choose between the two activities. It has hurt more than just those students participating in agricultural education events; it has hurt the tourism industry as well.
HB 220 specifies that any real or tangible personal property associated with a project which uses wind energy directly to generate electricity shall be valued and taxed by any state and local authorities having jurisdiction. Supporters say the bill would allow the tax revenue generated by the wind energy project to stay in the local jurisdiction. Local governments used tax incentive programs to attract wind generation projects knowing that the project would bring additional tax revenues to the area. Without this bill, that additional tax revenue would be spread across the state, with little to no revenue remaining in the local jurisdiction.
HCR 18 urges public schools to institute JROTC in their schools. Supporters say very few schools in the state currently offer the program which includes many skills that would help a participant gain employment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.